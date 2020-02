Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Social Democrat’s Niall O’ Tuatháil has been eliminated on the 11th count in Galway west.

His votes will now be distributed for the 12th count.

Two seats remain to be filled with 3 candidates in contention.

Results of count 11:

Catherine Connolly (IND) 8906

Sean Kyne (FG) 6493

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 7509

Niall Ó Tuatháil (SD) 6403 ELIMINATED