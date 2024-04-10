Galway Bay FM

10 April 2024

O’ Cuiv uses Dáil to raise concern over treatment of alleged republican prisoner at Maghaberry Prison

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv has used the Dáil to rise concern over the treatment of a prisoner at Maghaberry Prison in Northern Ireland.

HM Prison Maghaberry is a high-security prison, and has previously been described as the most dangerous prison in the UK.

The man in question is accused of being a member of an illegal republican organisation and is in custody pending a further court appearance.

And Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Tanaiste Micheal Martin if representations could be made on his behalf.

