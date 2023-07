Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has suggested that two new vessels in the Irish Navy should be named after figures in Irish mythology.

That was the naming practice until around ten years ago, before the practice switched to naming vessels after famous literary figures.

Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheal Martin in the Dáil if consideration has been given to reverting to the older practice.

The Tánaiste said a hybrid approach might be considered.