30 June 2024

O’ Cuiv says refusing grid connections for data centres would be “short sighted” and damaging to economy

Refusing grid connections for new data centres would be a very “short sighted” move that would damage our economy.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who’s told the Dáil he understands there’s a risk the energy regulator may refuse grid connections.

He said we’ve built up a thriving digital sector in recent decades – and it’s the fifth most advanced digital economy in the European Union.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argued a comprehensive, longer-term view is needed – and just blanket refusing grid connections.

