O’ Cuiv says “penny pinchers” in Government must invest tenfold in wastewater

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – ‘Penny pinchers’ in the Government need to immediately make a tenfold investment in wastewaster facilities in towns and villages across the country.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv told the Dáil that not only do many places not have wastewater systems at all, many of the existing ones are completely sub-par.

He was speaking during a debate on a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency on water quality.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says if the Government is realistic, it should be spending ten times what it currently does on wastewaster facilities.