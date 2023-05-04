O’ Cuiv refutes claims Galway looks like “mouth full of broken teeth”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv has hit out at claims that Galway City looks like a “mouth full of broken teeth”.

The claim was made by one of the worlds foremost planning experts, Wulf Daseking, at an urban planning held conference in the city.

Mr Daseking is the former head of urban planning of Freiburg in Germany, widely regarded as one of the best planned cities in Europe.

But speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy O’ Cuiv said while Galway may not be perfect, the “broken teeth” comment is unfair.