O’ Cuiv questions delays to planned reform of means testing for social welfare payments

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is questioning lengthy delays to planned reforms of how social welfare payments are means tested.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said many of the rules date back “a long time” and haven’t been changed at all.

Speaking in response, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she expects to have a review within the next fortnight.

And she said that date was given at a meeting on the matter just that very morning.