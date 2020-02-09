Ó Cuív jumps ahead of Farrell in fourth count at Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eamon Ó Cuív has jumped ahead of Mairead Farrell in the fourth count of the Galway West constituency.
Independent candidates Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly follow suit in third and fourth place.
Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton is right behind Connolly in fifth place.
Following the fourth count, Labour’s Níall McNelis has been eliminated from the race.
The fourth count for Galway West is as follows:
Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED
Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,775
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,310
Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,802
Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,825
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,814
Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED
Noel Grealish (IND) 8,541
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,345
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED
Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,593 ELIMINATED
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,667
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,811
Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,793