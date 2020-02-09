Ó Cuív jumps ahead of Farrell in fourth count at Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eamon Ó Cuív has jumped ahead of Mairead Farrell in the fourth count of the Galway West constituency.

Independent candidates Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly follow suit in third and fourth place.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton is right behind Connolly in fifth place.

Following the fourth count, Labour’s Níall McNelis has been eliminated from the race.

The fourth count for Galway West is as follows:

Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED

Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,775

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,310

Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,802

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,825

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,814

Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED

Noel Grealish (IND) 8,541

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,345

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED

Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,593 ELIMINATED

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,667

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,811

Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,793