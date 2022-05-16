O’ Cuiv grills Taoiseach on legislation stuck in “never-never land”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has asked the Taoiseach to explain why an important piece of legislation is stuck in “never-never land”.

Speaking in the Dáil, he highlighted the Wildlife Amendment Bill, which would allow for the review and potential alteration of natural heritage area designations.

Deputy O’ Cuiv outlined how the bill was passed years ago, but very little has appeared to happen since.

He wanted Micheal Martin to explain where the bill is – and why it’s being delayed.