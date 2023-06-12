O’ Cuiv demands reversal of means-testing rules for Rural Social Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is demanding the reversal of means-testing rules for the Rural Social Scheme.

The RSS was introduced in 2004 and supports low income farmers who work for 19.5 hours in their local community.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said it’s an amazing scheme – but participation has dropped sharply since the rules were changed.

He argued the means-testing must be dropped immediately – and we cannot wait for the results of a review due later this year.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says those taking part in the scheme are delivering expert results and they should get the full rate of pay.