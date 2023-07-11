O’ Cuiv demands immedate action on major delays to An Bord Pleanala decisions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon Ó’ Cúiv is urging the Government to introduce stop-gap legisation to address “ridiculous” delays on planning decisions at An Bord Pleanala.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says he accepts that the Government is preparing a major piece of legislation to ensure decisions are made in a far more timely manner.

But he argues that will take considerable time, and right now it’s taking up to two years for a decision on appeal cases.

Speaking in response, Minister Darragh O’ Brien accepted it was a fair point, but that work is being done.