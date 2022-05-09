O’ Cuiv demands Government tackle “scandal” of delays in planning system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says the Government must urgently tackle the “scandal” of delays in our planning system.

Raising the matter with Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil, he argued the state is totally denying citizens their fundamental rights.

He said there are statutory objectives for decisions on planning applications but these are rarely met – noting there are currently hundreds of applications outside this window.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said it’s past-time the Government addresses the unacceptable situation and provides a proper service to the people.