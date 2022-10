Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is demanding extra bus services be provided on the Galway/Clifden route.

He says at present, the service being offered falls short of demand, particularly in the evening time.

He says applications have been submitted by Bus Companies to provide extra services on the route

However, Deputy Ó Cuiv says the National Transport Authority can be extremely slow in making decisions.