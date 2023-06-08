O’ Cuiv calls for special fund to raise roads in remote coastal areas

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is calling for a special fund to raise roads in remote coastal areas.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said some areas are impassable at high tide – and this problem is only going to get worse into the future.

He acknowledged some places along the coast are recognised as islands because it happens every day – but many other areas are not.

Deputy O’ Cuiv accepted some people think the required spend is too big when it concerns such a small number of people.

But he argued once the work is done, it’s done forever – and the value is there for what amounts to small money.