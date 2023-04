From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is calling for a new Government strategy, to tackle the “scourge” of cocaine in this country.

He said a new UN report shows Ireland is the fourth highest consumer of cocaine in the world per capita.

He outlined how only the Netherlands, Australia and Spain, reported higher levels of use.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argues there’s a clear need for a new strategy at national level: