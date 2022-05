Galway Bay fm newsroom – Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is questioning what investment the Government has made in domestic biofuel production.

Speaking in the Dáil, he noted that we’re facing two major challenges – the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine.

He argued that given we’re seeing energy security issues and rising costs, it’s vital that we thoroughly examine all possible approaches

Deputy O’ Cuiv raised the issue with Minister Darragh O’ Brien.