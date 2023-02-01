O’ Cuiv calls for critical infrastructure projects to be excluded from emissions targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is calling for critical infrastructure projects to be excluded from Government emission targets.

It’s as An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an application for the Galway Ring Road, after permission was quashed on environemental grounds.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy O’ Cuiv argued the Government has a totally “incoherent” policy on transport.

He claims the Cabinet-approved National Development Plan for 2021 to 2030 is, in many cases, incompatiable with the Climate Action Plan.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says the goalposts on climate action are also constantly moving – and some clarity is urgently needed.