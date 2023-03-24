O’ Cuiv calls for changes to mandatory retirement age in Defence Forces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is calling for changes to the mandatory retirement age in a wide range of roles in the Defence Forces.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said many personnel are being forced to retire at the age of 50, despite being perfectly fit to carry out their duties.

He accepted that not all roles are suitable for those over the age of 50 – but argued many specialised roles could be carried out by people up to the age of 66.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says it needs to be looked at given the serious shortage of personnel.