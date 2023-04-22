O’ Cuiv advances legislation on unclaimed historic safe deposit boxes

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is advancing proposed legislation on unclaimed historic safe deposit boxes held in banks nationwide.

Under his proposals, boxes in storage for more than 80 years would be opened – with historical artifacts going to the National Museum of Ireland for consideration.

Meanwhile, any unclaimed cash would go to the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The bill has now been before the Dáil for a second reading, with many TD’s commending it – while the Government confirmed it will not oppose it.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said there are huge opportunities in these boxes, which likely contain a wealth of hidden history.