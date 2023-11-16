NYPD Choir established to perform breathtaking rendition of ‘Galway Bay’

‘Fairytale of New York’ is an iconic and timeless Christmas classic – and hopefully it’ll be another two weeks before the familiar track hits your radio.

But few people realise there never was an NYPD choir – and it goes without saying, they never sang ‘Galway Bay’.

And EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, has now orchestrated a special Christmas celebration to right that wrong.

A group of retired NYPD officers have come together to form a choir, and have created a festive rendition of ‘Galway Bay’.

A music video has also been created, which showcases the choir, as well as Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

