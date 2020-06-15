Nursing homes to reopen to visitors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Family and friends will be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes from today.

However, visits will be subject to certain conditions.

It’s part of the phase two of easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Under the guidelines, a maximum of two visitors per resident is permitted while visits will have to be scheduled to keep footfall down.

Temperatures checks will also be carried out.

Nursing homes have been by far the settings worst hit by the virus with up to 60% of fatalities linked to Covid reported in long-term and residential care settings.

Shopping centres across the country are also reopening their doors today as part of the easing of government restrictions.

It comes as Galway has recorded one further case of COVID 19 bringing the county total to 486.

Last evening, eight new cases of the virus were recorded nationwide, with one of these in Galway.

There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.