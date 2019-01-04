Current track
Nursing home group with Galway facility secures major investment

Written by on 4 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A nursing home group, which has a facility in Galway, has secured investment of 10 million euro.

Brindley Healthcare was founded in 2000 with a 35-bed nursing home in Donegal, but has since expanded to Galway, Mayo, Kildare and Laois.

According to today’s Irish Times, long-term investor BGF has invested 10 million euro into the nursing home group.

 

 

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….

