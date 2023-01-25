Nursing Home Chief describes Corrandulla home closure as tragedy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland is describing the closure of Corrandulla Nursing Home as a tragedy.

It’s estimated over 130 beds have been closed across nursing homes in Galway within one year.

Corrandulla Nursing Home is to close next month, with energy prices being cited as the primary reason.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tadhg Daly of the NHI, says nursing homes are struggling to cope with cost-pressures and it’s not a new issue:

Local councillor James Charity explains the impact the news is having on Corrandulla and surrounding areas: