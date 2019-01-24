Current track
Nurses union welcomes movement in provision of long awaited new Emergency Department at UHG

Written by on 24 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The nurses union, the INMO, has welcomed the fact that there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel in the building of the long awaited new emergency department at UHG.

Saolta officials have decided to move forward with the application after concerns were raised over the likely delay if the group waited until an options appraisal reached completion.

The options appraisal, which is due to reach completion at the end of February, aims to evaluate the future use of the Merlin Park and UHG sites.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says a decision has now been made to move ahead with the planning application as the options appraisal continues.

The application has yet to be approved by the HSE nationally and is expected to move forward within a month.

INMO spokesperson for the Western region Anne Burke says the development is significant for the staff who are currently working in a department not fit for purpose.

