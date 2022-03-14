Nurses union issues fresh warning as UHG emergency department struggles with level of presentations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has issued a fresh warning as the numbers of patients at UHG without a bed continues to rise.

There were over 200 presentations at the emergency department at the city acute hospital every day last week.

Anne Burke is Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO Galway branch and says the number has dropped slightly in the last 24 hours with 175 presentations for emergency care.

Latest figures show there were 52 patients on trolleys earlier today, with 26 waiting more than 24 hours for a bed.

Anne Burke spoke to our reporter Antoinette Giblin and said the situation on the ground is very challenging as the public holiday period approaches.