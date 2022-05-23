Nurses’ union concerned over May trolley figures as UHG is third most overcrowded nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that it is a cause of concern to be seeing such high numbers on trolleys in May.

It comes as UHG is the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, with 46 on trolleys in the emergency department.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 87 waiting, followed by Cork University Hospital with 49 waiting.

504 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals nationwide today.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha argues perpetual winter-like conditions in hospitals should not be a year-round occurrence.