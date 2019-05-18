Nurses from across the world to gather in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses from around the world will gather in Galway next week to focus on leadership and innovation in nursing.

The University of Minnesota’s third International Integrative Nursing Symposium will tale place in Salthill.

More than 250 nurses from 14 countries are expected to attend the symposium at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill from next Wednesday May 22nd to Friday May 24th.

Co Chair of the Symposium, Mary Jo Kreitzer says the event is about focusing on the improvement of nursing care.