Current track
Title
Artist

Nurses and midwives join picket line at UHG in call for better pay and staffing

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 200 nurses and midwives have gathered in demonstration outside UHG this morning.

The group has joined the picket line in a call to demand better pay and further staffing.

37,000 INMO members nationwide are on the picket line.

A further five days of industrial action are planned over the next fortnight.

Patients are being urged to stay away from emergency departments today, and the HSE has cancelled 25,000 medical appointments.

Protestors at UHG are holding banners with various slogans such as ‘More nurses and midwives – there’s safety in numbers’.

To hear from the nurses and members of the public tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Public meeting in Headford hears concerns over far right event

30 January 2019

0 0

Audit Committee raises concerns as over half of county housing loans are in arrears

30 January 2019

0 0

Five further rural Galway post offices to close

30 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Audit Committee raises concerns as over half of county housing loans are in arrears

Thumbnail
Previous post

Further search of shoreline planned in bid to find missing Salthill man

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend