Nuns’ Island Masterplan on track to be published by end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Nuns’ Island Masterplan is on track to be published by the end of this year.

That’s according to Project Lead for the Masterplan, Brian Saunders, who’s encouraging the public to give their feedback on ideas which have already been put forward for the development.

A public consulation will be held this weekend at NUI Galway.

The university, in partnership with Galway city council, is developing a masterplan to optimise the use of the underutilised space through the appropriate mix of redevelopment and enhancement of public realm spaces.

The contract to prepare the plan was awarded to planners, BDP, business strategy advisors, Colliers International and quantity surveyors, AECOM.

The project, which commenced earlier this year, has so far involved workshops with residents, the University community, discussions with a range of local organisations and an online consultation.

The ideas generated to date will be displayed in the University’s O’Donoghue Centre tomorrow and Saturday from 10am until 3pm with members of the public invited to view exhibits and give their feedback.

