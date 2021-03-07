Numbers remaining steady regarding patients with Covid 19 in Galway Hospitals.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures released by the HSE overnight have shown that the number of patients with Covid 19 in Galway hospitals remains steady with a slight increase in the number of patients in Galway university and a slight increase in suspected cases in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Last night it was reported that nine patients were in Galway University Hospital with the virus as compared to eight on Friday but figures also showed that there were just two in ICU, a reduction of one from the day before.

The number of suspected cases has also fallen with no suspected cases in the hospital yesterday compared to 6 on Friday.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, the opposite was the case with a reduction of patients in hospital but an increase in suspected cases.

As of yesterday evening there were just two with Covid 19 in Hospital with none in ICU, a reduction in the number of patients and no change in ICU compared to the day before.

However, there are four suspected cases in Ballinasloe, an increase of two from the day before.

National figures released yesterday reported 539 cases with 21 of those cases reported in Galway City and County.