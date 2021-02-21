Numbers in Hospital with Covid 19 in Galway and Ballinasloe remains steady over past seven days

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of patients in hospitals in Galway with Covid-19 remains steady on a week ago according to the latest figures released yesterday evening by the HSE.

The figures reported 29 Patients with Covid 19 in Galway University Hospital and 5 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The highest over the past week in GUH was on Thursday when there were 37 in hospital with the virus.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, their numbers have also remained steady over the past seven days. Their highest number was a week ago when there were 7 in hospital there.

The number of patients in ICU has fallen gradually since Wednesday last in both hospitals. In GUH there were 10 in ICU on Wednesday with yesterday’s figures showing 8 in ICU.

The news is better for Portiuncula Hospital who had two in ICU this day last week but yesterday reported no patients in intensive care with Covid-19.