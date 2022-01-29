Numbers in hospital fall by a third as GUH remains highest with patients with Covid-19 in country

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 649 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital – the lowest number recorded since the start of this year.

This morning’s figures reflect a drop of 58 people from yesterday’s.

69 people are in ICU.

GUH Remains the hospital with the highest number of Covid 19 patients receiving treatment in the country with 63, a reduction of ten in the last twenty four hours.

Of that number, 4 are in ICU. No change on yesterday.

Portiunucla Hospital in Ballinasloe have currently 6 receiving treatment. No change on yesterday’s numbers with 1 in ICU. Again showing no change on the last 24 hours.