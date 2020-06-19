Numbers being treated for Covid-19 at UHG continue to drop

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Covid-19 patient numbers continue to decrease at University Hospital Galway.

Four patients are currently being treated at the Covid-19 ward at UHG.

That’s according to Chief Operations Officer at UHG, Anne Cosgrove who says 12 patients are awaiting results.

Two patients are being treated at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit – with one patient confirmed to have Covid-19, and the other being treated as an “equivocal” case.

UHG currently has 24 vacant general beds and 5 vacant critical care beds available to those severely affected by the virus.

In Ballinasloe, one patient with a suspected case of Covid-19 is currently awaiting results of a coronavirus test at Portiuncula Hospital.

Meanwhile, UHG’s Emergency Department is beginning to return to normal activity – with approximately 200 patients presenting to the department daily over the last three days.

