Number receiving PUP Payment in Galway drops

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway has dropped in the past week.

7608 people across the county are now claiming the payment, a decrease of 292 from the previous week.

At its peak in February of this year, over 25,000 people across the city and county were in receipt of the PUP.

Nationally, almost one third of the people who came off the payment and returned to work last week are involved in the hospitality sector.

There are currently just over 143,000 people in receipt of the payment, a 70 percent decrease on the peak of 481,000 seen in February of this year.