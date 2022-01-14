Number of vigils planned in Galway to remember Ashling Murphy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A number of vigils are being planned in Galway as events to remember Ashling Murphy will take place right across the country today.

This evening, there will be a candle light Vigil in Oughterard from 5.45pm near Corribdale playground.

A vigil for Ashling Murphy will also take place at 6pm at McDs in Loughrea today.

In union with all who are remembering Ashling and the Murphy family throughout Ireland, this evening at 7.30 there will be a candle lit gathering and music at the grotto in Lackagh Church.

Tomorrow, a silent walk for Ashling Murphy will take place from Eyre Square to Spanish Arch at 4pm.

Those looking to take part are advised to convene at Eyre Square at 3.30 pm.

Later tomorrow at 6pm, Craobh Chuain Castleblakeney Caltra Comhaltas branch will hold a vigil at the grotto in Castleblakeney village.