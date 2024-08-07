7 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average

Share story:
Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average

The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average.

That’s according to the latest Residential Buildings Report from database firm GeoDirectory.

The residential vacancy rate in Galway for Q2 of this year was 5.5 percent – compared to a national average of 3.9 percent.

The lowest vacancy rate in the country is Dublin at 1.3 percent – while the highest is Leitrim at 12 percent.

CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says there is a big difference between the east and west of the country:

Share story:

Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific

Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they’ve been with the company since it first opened 30 ...

Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK's Aqua Operations

Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations. The UK company is a leading provider of industrial operations ...

Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway

A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bacteria has been developed by University of Galway scientist...

Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have surged by over 50% in the past five years. He says the lac...