Number of vacant beds across Western hospital group reducing as COVID 19 demand increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of vacant beds across the Western hospital group is starting to reduce, due to the growing demands of the coronavirus.

Over the past three and a half weeks, there have been vacant beds, but that’s now changing, especially in hospital sites in Portiuncula, Ballinasloe and in Mayo

Chief Executive of the hospital group Tony Canavan says that it’s still working within capacity, and local modelling indicates the virus is not at its peak.

A growing demand is forecasted in coming weeks for ICU beds.

It comes as today the intensive care unit in the Mater Hospital in Dublin is full with most of the patients in the 18 ICU beds being Covid-19 patients.

Tony Canavan says ED admissions at Galwy University Hospitals are also increasing steadily with 140 attendances yesterday but they still have space at this point