23 February 2024

Number of Ukrainians living in Galway nears 6,000 on eve of second anniversary of invasion

The number of Ukrainians now living in Galway has almost reached 6,000.

The majority are living in either Connemara or in the city.

The statistics are being released today on the eve of two year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 24th of February 2022 is a date that changed the lives of many Ukrainians, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he termed his ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine.

Two years on and there appears to be no end in sight as thousands of Ukrainian refugees now reside in Ireland – with the figure in Galway alone nearing 6,000.

Galway City Central has the largest population at 1,345, with Connemara North just behind that on 1,178.

Connemara South, Galway City West and Athenry/Oranmore are all home to over 600 Ukrainian refugees.

The remaining 1,400 are split between Ballinasloe, Tuam, City East, Gort/Kinvara and Loughrea.

