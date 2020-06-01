Number of roadworks to get underway across North and East Galway from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of roadworks are set to get underway in North and East Galway from tomorrow morning.

Two day road resurfacing works will take place near Glenamaddy and Loughrea – while single-day works will get underway in Athenry.

Road resurfacing works will take place for two days on the R364 Glenamaddy to Ballymoe Road at Killsallagh.

During that time, the section of road will be operated on a stop/go system between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Meanwhile, similar two-day works will also get underway on the R350 Bullaun to Loughrea Road at Bullaun Village.

A stop/go system will be in place between the hours of 7am and 7pm for the duration of the works.

Works are also to take place on the Bullaun to Kilrickle Road during that time, which will see the temporarily closure of the route to passing traffic.

The works near Glenamaddy and Loughrea will be completed by Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, single-day resurfacing works will also get underway on the R348 Athenry to Kiltullagh Road – from Tallyho Cross at the Athenry end to the motorway bridge on the Kiltullagh side.

The section of R348 will be temporarily closed to two way traffic for the day and a stop/go system will be in place between 7am and 7pm.

In all cases, motorists are advised to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.