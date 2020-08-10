Number of recorded cases of coronavirus in Galway reaches 500

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of cases of coronavirus recorded in Galway to date has reached 500.

There is now a total of 26,712 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

68 new cases were confirmed last evening, with none detected in Galway in the latest round of figures.

Just two of the 68 cases are linked with community transmission.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group says the low rate of community transmission is cause for hope.

It comes as the wearing of face coverings in retail settings becomes mandatory from today.

Anyone who refuses to wear one will face fines of up to 2,500 euro and time in prison.

The rule will not apply to children under 13 or anyone who can’t wear one due to physical or mental incapacity.