Number of people staying local in Galway largely unchanged over past month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people who stayed local in Galway has remained largely unchanged over the past month.

According to the CSO’s Staying Local Indicator, 58.3% of people in the city and county stayed with 10km of their homes in the week ending March 19th

That’s just half a percent less than the figure recorded during the same week in February.

Galway is one 22 counties which recorded a marginal decrease in the number of people staying local – indicating that more people moved beyond 10km of home.

At 58.3%, last week’s figure is down by 1.6% on the second week in March.

Nationwide, the CSO estimates that 65.1% of the population stayed within 10km of home.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of people staying local, at 80%.

Meanwhile, Roscommon and Mayo are the counties with the lowest SLI percentages at close to 50% – meaning one in two people in those counties went more than 10 kilometres from their homes.