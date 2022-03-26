Number of people in Galway Hospitals being treated for Covid 19 falls slightly in last 24 hours

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of people being treated for Covid 19 in Galway Hospitals has fallen slightly in the last 24 hours.

Figures for Galway’s Public Hospitals show that there are currently 58 receicing treatment in Galway University Hospital and 24 in Portiunucla Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That is a reduction of five in both hospitals on the previous day’s figures.

Of that number, there are six in total in ICU with 3 each in GUH and Portiunucla

That shows no change on the previous 24 hours in Portiunucla Hospital and an increase of 1 in Galway University Hospital

Nationally, the number of people being treated for Covid 19 have also fallen slightly in the last 24 hours.

1,452 patients are receiving Covid care in the nation’s hopitals – a drop of 14 since yesterday.

55 patients are being treated in ICU.