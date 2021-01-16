Number of patients with Covid 19 In Galway Hospitals increases by 35% in a week

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of people in Galway hospitals with Covid 19 has increased by 35% in the space of seven days.

Figures released by the HSE at 8pm yesterday evening revealed that there were 129 patients with Covid 19 in University Hospital Galway with 8 in Portiuncla Hospital.

That total of 137 is up on a week ago when there was a total of 88 in both hospitals.

Numbers in Intensive care have also risen with 11 in ICU in Galway University Hospital and 2 in Portiuncla. An increase of 38% on last week.

Nationally, There are 185 people in ICU with the virus at the moment – compared to 107 a week earlier.

Portinucla is one of 13 intensive care units that have no beds available, Galway University Hospital currently has two compared to none yesterday.

The number of covid cases in Galway is down on the previous day with 187 reported yesterday evening,

Nationally, 3,498 cases were reported with 50 further deaths.