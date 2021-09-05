Number of patients with Covid-19 in Galway Hospitals falls for a second day in a row

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures for patients with Covid-19 in Galway Hospitals have fallen for a second day in a row with 31 in GUH and 3 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This is a reduction of 3 in GUH and 2 in Portiuncula in the last 24 hours.

Of that number, there are three in ICU in GUH, no change on yesterday while there are no patients in ICU in Portiuncula, a reduction of one.

MEANWHILE

The HSE says the positivity rate among young people has dropped significantly in the past week.

The rate among people aged 15-24 has gone from 22 to 16 percent – and from 13 to 10 percent in those aged zero to 14.

Referrals among 15 to 24-year-olds has also dropped sharply, however it’s now highest among zero to 14s.

Meanwhile walk-in vaccination clinics continue this weekend, with people who got a first dose of AstraZeneca now able to get a second dose of mRNA vaccine.

It follows recently updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee on mixing and matching.

The Walk Clinic at Ballybrit is open today until 12.30pm

