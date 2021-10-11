Number of patients with Covid 19 in Galway hospitals almost doubles in a week

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Galway’s hospitals has almost doubled in the last 7 days.

A total of 25 patients with the virus are now being treated at Galway University Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased to 400 for the first time since the beginning of March.

Admissions to ICU have also increased by 20 percent in the space of a week, with latest figures showing 74 are receiving intensive care with 3 of those patients in Galway University Hospital.

Meanwhile daily case numbers have spiked in the past few days, following a steady decline.