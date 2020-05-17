Number of new coronavirus cases reported to health authorities lowest since March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new coronavirus cases reported to health authorities yesterday was the lowest since March.

But the death toll from the pandemic in the Republic now stands at 1,533, after 15 more patients passed away.

Galway now has 412 confirmed cases – an increase of 4 new cases according to the latest figures

Just 92 positive tests for covid-19 were reported to public health officials up to yesterday.

The low number has been welcomed by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

He says it’s the first time the daily number of confirmed cases added has been fewer than a hundred since the middle of March.

The total now known to have contracted the virus here is 24,048.

Dr Holohan says it’s been a hard nine weeks for people who are cocooning and parents with young children in particular.

He says the low number of cases reported yesterday show we’ve all adapted to living with the virus with better handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

However, 15 more people with the virus have died.

From tomorrow, phase one of the plan for reopening parts of the economy on lockdown will begin.

Some people who work outdoors will be allowed go back to work, while groups of up to four people will be allowed to meet up outdoors.

But the advice is still to avoid unnecessary journeys, stick to the 5km rule.

People who have to use public transport are being advised to wear a cloth face covering — and the same advice is being given for people going into shops.