Number of lines of inquiry after two are hospitalised following Mervue funeral

14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry after two people were hospitalised with serious injuries following a funeral in Mervue yesterday afternoon (13/01).

One man was brought to UHG for treatment of a gunshot wound, while another man was treated for a stab wound following the incident which took place shortly after 3pm at Mervue church.

It’s understood their injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai are examining CCTV and carrying out house to house inquiries in the Mervue area.

An incident room has been set up at Galway Gardai station.

More at 11

GBFM News

