Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of job vacancies in the cities Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford all dropped over the past year.

According to the latest quarterly jobs index from IrishJobs.ie, all four cities recorded decreases in the number of available positions of between 5 and 12 percent.

Vacancies in Dublin remained strong at 9 percent, while Kerry, Clare, Wicklow and Roscommon all recorded increases of between 24 and 28 percent.

