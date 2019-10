Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai believe a number of gangs are operating in Galway in the theft of catalytic converters.

A meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee heard Toyota Prius cars dating back to 07 are being targetted by criminal gangs.

Owners of such models are being advised to consider purchasing a ‘cat-cage’ which makes it more difficult and time consuming to access the part.

Gardai say such thefts are being closely monitored with good success in recent weeks.