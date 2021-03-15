Number of Galway residents traveling beyond 10km from home above national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show that the number of Galway residents traveling beyond 10km from home is well above the national average.

Information from the CSO reveals in some counties, over half the population is traveling outside that range.

According to the CSO’s Staying Local Indicator, just over 58 percent of people in Galway stayed within 10 km of home during the first week of this month.

That’s considerably below the national average of almost 64 percent..

The latest figure for Galway is a very slight increase of 0.5 percent on the figure of 57.7 percent recorded the week previous.

Nationally, nine counties experienced an increase in those staying local in the first week of this month, while fourteen others experienced a decrease.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of people staying local, at almost 78 per cent.

While Carlow and Roscommon have the lowest compliance rates – with over 50 percent of the population traveling beyond 10km of their home.